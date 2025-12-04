Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.34%.The firm had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.73 million.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 599,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

