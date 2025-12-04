Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,741,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,439% from the average daily volume of 113,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 66.40% and a negative net margin of 296,358.74%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

