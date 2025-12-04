Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Critical Review

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Halfords Group and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A Aptiv 1.46% 18.51% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halfords Group and Aptiv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.19 -$42.87 million N/A N/A Aptiv $19.71 billion 0.84 $1.79 billion $1.26 60.69

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Halfords Group.

Volatility and Risk

Halfords Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Halfords Group and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv 1 6 14 3 2.79

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $95.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Aptiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aptiv beats Halfords Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle’s electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. Its Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

