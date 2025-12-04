Head-To-Head Analysis: AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) and Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AIA alerts:

Risk and Volatility

AIA has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baldwin Insurance Group 2 4 3 0 2.11

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AIA and Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than AIA.

Profitability

This table compares AIA and Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA N/A N/A N/A Baldwin Insurance Group -1.89% 12.65% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIA and Baldwin Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA $19.31 billion 5.50 $6.84 billion N/A N/A Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 2.22 -$24.52 million ($0.43) -60.46

AIA has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group.

Summary

Baldwin Insurance Group beats AIA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA

(Get Free Report)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.