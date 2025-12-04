Best Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – December 4th

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Viking, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport and related services — for example container and bulk carriers, tanker operators, shipowners, ports, and some logistics providers. Investors in these stocks are exposed to cycles in global trade and freight rates, chartering dynamics, fuel and operating costs, and regulatory shifts, which often make the sector highly cyclical and volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Viking (VIK)
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
Frontline (FRO)
