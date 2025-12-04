Value Stocks To Follow Now – December 4th

ToughBuilt Industries, Invesco QQQ, and Snowflake are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices that appear low relative to fundamental measures such as earnings, book value, or cash flow—often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and sometimes higher dividend yields. Investors buy them expecting the market will eventually recognize the company’s true value, providing capital appreciation or steady income; these firms are typically more mature and slower-growing than growth stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

