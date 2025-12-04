Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ: ASTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Algoma Steel Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Algoma Steel Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Algoma Steel Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Algoma Steel Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Algoma Steel Group had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

