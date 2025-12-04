Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

TSE CFP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.80. 35,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,150. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Canfor has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$17.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.13.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

