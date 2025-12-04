Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tokuyama Corporation (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 7.00%.The business had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.