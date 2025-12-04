Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 and last traded at GBX 0.75. 2,137,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,317,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65.

Block Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy plc is an AIM quoted independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of Georgia. With interests in seven Production Sharing Contracts in central Georgia, covering an area of 4,256 km2, including the XIB licence which has over 2.77TCF of 2C contingent gas resources, with an estimated Net Present Value 10 (“NPV”) of USD 1.65 billion, in the Patardzueli-Samgori, Rustavi and Teleti fields.

