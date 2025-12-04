USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,009,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 5,666,470 shares.The stock last traded at $16.84 and had previously closed at $14.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Stock Up 25.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.91.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,034,000 after buying an additional 3,909,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at $13,554,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the first quarter valued at $4,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 627,545 shares during the period.

About USA Rare Earth

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.