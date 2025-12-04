Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. 22,166,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average session volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baltic Classifieds Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.75.

The company has a market cap of £891.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

