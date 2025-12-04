Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.4050. Approximately 919,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 656,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on Arcellx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 607.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $1,709,643.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,718.72. This represents a 97.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,486 shares of company stock worth $3,030,736. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Arcellx by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arcellx by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arcellx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 33.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

