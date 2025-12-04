NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.6260, with a volume of 14228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NNGRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of NN Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NN Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NN Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNGRY

NN Group Price Performance

About NN Group

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.