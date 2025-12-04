Thomas Carey Sells 10,214 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Carey sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

BR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.23. The company had a trading volume of 303,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,671. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

