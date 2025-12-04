WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director F Eric Nelson Jr Sells 752 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $25,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 261,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,882. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.91%.The company had revenue of $261.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 622.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. DA Davidson lowered shares of WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

