Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 254652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,684,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,079,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,110,000 after buying an additional 229,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,609,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,490,000 after buying an additional 392,795 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,959,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,402,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,951,000 after buying an additional 333,978 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

