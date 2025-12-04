Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 31.9% – Here’s Why

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.80 and last traded at GBX 129.20. 45,591,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average session volume of 3,718,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340.75.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 31.9%

The company has a market cap of £521.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.10.

Trustpilot Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustpilot Group

In related news, insider Adrian Blair bought 74,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £149,343. Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 108,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £149,200.08. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $49,244,233. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.