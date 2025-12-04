Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 305050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.35 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

