Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $38.5895. Brother Industries shares last traded at $38.5895, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brother Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brother Industries Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Brother Industries had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brother Industries Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

