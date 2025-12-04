Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 88872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

