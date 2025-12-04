iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,349,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 448% from the previous session’s volume of 246,123 shares.The stock last traded at $67.2840 and had previously closed at $67.67.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

