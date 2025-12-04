Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 and last traded at GBX 44, with a volume of 352833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

Topps Tiles Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72. The company has a market cap of £86.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.05.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

