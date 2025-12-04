Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.39, with a volume of 415601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Arc Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Arc Minerals alerts:

Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.