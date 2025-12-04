Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Shares Up 10.3% – Here’s Why

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67. 324,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 278,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Maplight Therapeutics

Maplight Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MPLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

