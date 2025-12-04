Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 4th (AEVA, CCRN, COST, CXM, DG, EXE, GO, HQY, L, MSFT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 4th:

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. Desjardins currently has C$67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$62.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$246.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$215.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

