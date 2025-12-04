Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$246.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$215.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$203.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$221.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$213.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$221.86.

RY traded up C$5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$224.09. 2,401,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,429. The firm has a market cap of C$316.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$151.25 and a 1 year high of C$225.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$207.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$192.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%.The firm had revenue of C$17.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

