Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

TSE:EXE traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.31. The company had a trading volume of 486,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.73.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

