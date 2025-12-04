National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$166.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$160.00.

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$171.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,550. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$106.67 and a 1-year high of C$175.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$156.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

