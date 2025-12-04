National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$181.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$161.00 to C$181.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$160.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$171.91. 1,332,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,550. The stock has a market cap of C$67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$156.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$147.20. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$106.67 and a 52 week high of C$175.99.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

