Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Price

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.12. 904,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,351. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$8.32.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of C$406.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Director Shannon Joseph acquired 16,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,935.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$242,232.96. The trade was a 72.66% increase in their position. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

