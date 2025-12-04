Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $130,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 534,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,685.25. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $286,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 695,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,450.75. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979 in the last 90 days. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,653,000 after buying an additional 2,966,556 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 291,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 0.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

