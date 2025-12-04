Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Get Saputo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP

Saputo Price Performance

SAP stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.36. 174,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.