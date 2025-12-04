DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 1,968,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,577.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,068,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 219.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,126 shares during the period. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,736,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

