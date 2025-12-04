Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.49 and last traded at $95.4610. Approximately 797,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,332,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.