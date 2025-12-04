ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.82 and last traded at GBX 202. Approximately 360,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the average daily volume of 42,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.48. The firm has a market cap of £198.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Get ASA International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASA International Group news, insider Hanny Johanna Kemna acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 per share, for a total transaction of £120,000. Also, insider Rob Keijsers purchased 120,000 shares of ASA International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 per share, with a total value of £180,000. Insiders purchased 208,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ASA International Group

ASA International is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, providing small, socially responsible financial services to low-income entrepreneurs, most of whom are women, across Asia and Africa. The company’s purpose is to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment through its mission of enhancing socio-economic progress of low-income entrepreneurs by increasing financial inclusion.

As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.