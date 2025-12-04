CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.29 and last traded at $70.8150, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CorVel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CorVel

CorVel Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.64 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $544,427.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,562.30. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $86,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,675.90. The trade was a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,497 shares of company stock worth $1,056,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.