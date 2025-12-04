iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $82.14, with a volume of 7712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
