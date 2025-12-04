iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $82.14, with a volume of 7712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 218,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

