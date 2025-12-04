Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.6750. 31,926,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 21,613,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Stock Up 10.8%

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $700.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of -3.82.

In related news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Featured Articles

