First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.92 and last traded at $118.87, with a volume of 3010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.55.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.3238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 296,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

