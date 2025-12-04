First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.92 and last traded at $118.87, with a volume of 3010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.55.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.3238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
