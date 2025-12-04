Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.1650. Approximately 699,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,051,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. Singular Research raised Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.51.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 34.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 33.4% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

