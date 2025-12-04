Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 202,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 64,344 shares.The stock last traded at $146.03 and had previously closed at $151.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLTE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price target on Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $194.00 price target on Belite Bio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.31 and a beta of -1.45.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

