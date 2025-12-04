Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. 25,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 278,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jyong Biotech has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

