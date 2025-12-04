Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 17,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 81,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.13%.The business had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 141,545 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

