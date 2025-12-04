Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$236.23 and last traded at C$235.65, with a volume of 156975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$230.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$225.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.1%
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Wolfspeed Just Got a $698 Million Lifeline—Here’s Why That Changes Everything
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Uber Gets a Street-High Upgrade as Robotaxis Roll Out in Dallas
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Investors Were Dead Wrong About Box—This AI-Driven Comeback Just Proved It
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.