Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$236.23 and last traded at C$235.65, with a volume of 156975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$230.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$225.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$203.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.88.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

