Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 85,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The company had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.