ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 11.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.4830. Approximately 1,976,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,564,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
RERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,950,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 1,466,383 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 41.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 109,141.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 45.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 864,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
