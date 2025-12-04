ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 11.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.4830. Approximately 1,976,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,564,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ATRenew alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATRenew

ATRenew Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,950,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 1,466,383 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 41.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 109,141.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 45.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 864,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.