Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.21. Sasol shares last traded at $6.1950, with a volume of 212,698 shares changing hands.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

