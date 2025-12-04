Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.2640. 129,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 780,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IMTX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Immatics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Immatics Trading Up 10.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Research analysts predict that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,226 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 12,094,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,193 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,181,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Immatics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 7,192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 4,991.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 707,687 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

