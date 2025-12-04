British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.5825, with a volume of 3119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTLCY shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

